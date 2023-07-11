DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 11-Jul-2023 / 07:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directorate Change 11 July 2023 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") announces that Alan Williams has advised the Company's board ("Board") that he will be retiring as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and stepping down from the Board in 2024, after seven years in the role. Following a thorough and considered process the Board has decided to appoint Duncan Cooper, currently Group Finance Director at Crest Nicholson, to succeed Alan. The exact dates on which Duncan Cooper will join the Board and Alan Williams will retire and step down from the Board are yet to be confirmed. Once they are, the Company will make a further announcement. Duncan, a Chartered Accountant, is currently Group Finance Director at Crest Nicholson (and an Executive Director of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc), a position he has held since June 2019. Prior to his role at Crest Nicholson, Duncan spent eight years in roles at Sainsbury's including Head of Investor Relations, Finance Director - Food and Director of Group Finance. There is no additional information required to be disclosed in respect of the appointment of Duncan Cooper under Listing Rule 9.6.13. Nick Roberts, CEO of Travis Perkins plc said, "I'm hugely appreciative of the expertise Alan has brought to the Group and the support he has given me and the wider leadership team. He has been instrumental in leading us through a period of significant change including the successful sale of the Plumbing and Heating businesses and the demerger of Wickes as part of our strategy of focusing on the trade, as well as shaping our culture and our strategy to become the leading partner to the construction industry. We all wish Alan well in his forthcoming retirement in 2024. I'm thrilled that the Board has decided to appoint Duncan to succeed Alan as CFO. He brings an ambitious drive with a strong track record of performance focus and rich cross-sector experience having held senior leadership roles at Crest Nicholson and Sainsbury's. I'm looking forward to him joining the Board and the leadership team. Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins commented, "I'd like to thank Alan for his significant contribution to the Group over the last seven years, and wish him well in his retirement. Alan has been instrumental in driving the Group's strong relationship with our shareholders and supporting the significant shift in strategic focus for the Group. I'm delighted that following a thorough and considered process we have been able to attract a candidate of Duncan's calibre as our next CFO. His blend of experience with Sainsbury's and in the construction industry with Crest Nicholson will enable him to apply his industry knowledge, broad business and strategic acumen and strong leadership to the ambitious agenda we have for the Group. The Board and I are very much looking forward to working with him. Duncan Cooper said, "I'm excited to be joining Travis Perkins plc in 2024, a market leading business with an exciting and ambitious strategy to be the leading partner to the construction industry. The industry is going through a period of significant change, underpinned by requirements for more sustainable, energy efficient buildings and I am looking forward to working with Nick, Jasmine and the Board to help shape the next phase of the Company's evolution." Remuneration disclosure All remuneration arrangements are consistent with the terms of the Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders at the AGM in 2021. Duncan will receive an annual salary of GBP525,000 and will be eligible for annual incentive and restricted share plan awards at the same level as the current incumbent. Duncan will also receive replacement awards on a like-for-like basis as compensation for remuneration that will be forfeited on leaving his previous employer. These replacement awards will remain subject to performance conditions and holding periods where appropriate and will mirror the vesting and release schedule of forfeited awards. Further detail will be set out in the 2023 Directors' Remuneration Report. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 256674 EQS News ID: 1676717 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

