

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) an energy company, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a long-term deal with Delfin Midstream Inc. an infrastructure development company for 1 million tons per annum of Liquefied Natural Gas or LNG for 15-years on a Free on Board basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port.



Under the agreement terms, Centrica will take delivery of around 14 LNG cargoes per year and this could provide energy to heat 5 percent of the UK homes for 15 years.



The deal is valued at $8 billion by the market.



'We stand ready to invest several billion pounds in additional projects, creating thousands of new UK jobs, with the right regulatory framework.', said Chris O'Shea, Group Chief Executive of Centrica.



This deal follows a Heads of Agreement between the companies in August 2022. The first LNG and operations are expected to commence in 2027 at the Delfin Deepwater Port.



On Monday, shares of Centrica closed at 121.25 down up 0.49% or 0.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



