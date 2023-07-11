Powerful Medical: Revolutionary AI-Powered Diagnostics Platform PMcardio Now Accessible to Healthcare Professionals in 15 New European Markets

LONDON, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMcardio, a leading force in AI-powered diagnostics for cardiovascular diseases, announces expansion into 15 additional European markets with the launch of its newest version.



After a successful initial launch in the United Kingdom, with over 25 000 registered users, PMcardio is now making its state-of-the-art application accessible to healthcare professionals in Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Italy, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Cyprus, Poland, Ireland, Croatia and Malta. PMcardio has further fine-tuned its clinical assistant, offering new language support for French, German, Italian, and Portuguese, ensuring a seamless experience for healthcare professionals across these diverse regions.

For medical professionals in primary and emergency care who do not specialise in cardiology, such as general practitioners, nurses and paramedics - ECG interpretation can be challenging, leading to inaccuracies and potential misdiagnoses.

"The increasing prevalence of diseases such as atrial fibrillation, a condition that one in three people will experience in their lifetime, highlights a pressing need for more reliable solutions for early detection and effective treatment," states Dr. Robert Herman, Chief Medical Officer of Powerful Medical, the deep-tech firm behind PMcardio. "This condition significantly escalates the risk of stroke, making prompt and accurate diagnosis critical. PMcardio is poised to enhance AF diagnosis and management at the first point of contact."

Easily accessible in the form of a smartphone application, PMcardio enables any healthcare professional to diagnose and treat 38 cardiovascular diseases with the precision of a cardiologist.

Not only does the CE-certified Class IIb medical device empower medical personnel to interpret ECGs and identify cardiac conditions with precision and speed - it also generates guideline-adherent treatment recommendations personalised for each patient.

"With PMcardio we're aiming to save 1 million lives within the next 5 years. This European expansion is a significant leap in PMcardio's mission to combat cardiovascular diseases, the world's leading cause of death. Its integration can significantly improve clinical decision-making, quality of care and outcomes of patients suffering from heart disease across Europe," concludes Martin Herman, CEO of Powerful Medical.

PMcardio is the market leader in AI-powered diagnostics, addressing the world's leading cause of death - cardiovascular diseases. Backed by world's leading cardiologists and clinical institutions, PMcardio digitises and interprets any 12-lead ECG in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and guideline-adherent treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.

