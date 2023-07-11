Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227
Frankfurt
11.07.23
08:24 Uhr
15,510 Euro
-0,050
-0,32 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
11.07.2023 | 09:12
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF Half-year report to be published on 19 July

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Half-year results for 2023 on 19 July at approximately 07:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts, and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:15 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/648982e267ddff0c002ef682/andn

Sweden +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode: 466190

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3803150/2182690.pdf

20230711 SKF Half-year results to be published on 19 July

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-half-year-report-to-be-published-on-19-july-301873867.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
