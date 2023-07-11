Allurity strengthens its Board of Directors with the addition of senior cybersecurity executive Yolande Young

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allurity, a group of best-in-class tech-enabled cybersecurity companies across Europe, is delighted to announce the appointment of Yolande Young to its board of directors. Yolande's extensive experience and profound expertise in the field of cybersecurity will play an important role in Allurity's exciting growth journey towards becoming a leading cybersecurity services provider in Europe.

As Allurity strives to reach its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, Yolande's appointment signifies the company's commitment to bolstering its capabilities and expanding its influence. Her deep knowledge and insights will contribute to shape Allurity's strategic direction, enabling the company to address emerging challenges and capitalize on new opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yolande to the Allurity board", said Michael Olsson, Chairman of the Allurity board. "Her profound expertise in cybersecurity will be important in our pursuit of excellence and innovation. Yolande's valuable perspective will guide our strategic decisions, propelling us towards our vision of becoming a leading cybersecurity company in Europe."

Yolande is an experienced CISO with a diverse professional background in the public and private sectors, with comprehensive leadership experience from management consultancy and in senior industry roles. In her most recent role, Yolande served as CISO at BP Group, where she played a pivotal role in safeguarding the company's digital assets and strengthening its cybersecurity posture. Now, she is embarking on a new chapter in her career as she transitions to the position of CISO at BUPA Group, a leading healthcare organization in the UK. She has also worked at Diageo, IBM and SABMiller in various capacities, including managing global infrastructure outsourcing deals and leading information security initiatives. With her impressive track record in cybersecurity, Yolande brings a deep understanding of the ever-evolving threat landscape and a wealth of experience in implementing robust security measures.

"I am honored to join Allurity's board and contribute to the company's vision of becoming the leading cybersecurity provider in Europe," said Yolande Young. "Allurity's dedication to cybersecurity aligns perfectly with my passion for protecting organizations from digital threats. I am excited about joining the board and contributing to strategic initiatives that will strengthen Allurity's position in the market and provide our clients with unparalleled protection."

Yolande's appointment reinforces Allurity's commitment to cultivating a board of directors with complementary perspectives and diverse backgrounds. Her expertise will significantly enhance the company's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to achieve an optimized cybersecurity posture.

About Allurity

Allurity is a pan-European tech-enabled, cybersecurity service provider, consisting of best-in-class companies with a common purpose to enable a safe digital world. The group offers a full range of cybersecurity services to improve the safeguarding of data and reduce the high societal costs of cyberattacks. Allurity is a growth partner for progressive entrepreneurs across Europe, with a common?vision is to become the preferred partner for cybersecurity services in Europe, contributing to society by combating cybercrime and making the world a better place.

Allurity?is a part of Trill Impact, a pioneering Impact House with around EUR 1,2 billion in assets under management across its Impact Private Equity, Impact Ventures, and Microfinance investment strategies.?By combining?industry best practice?with a unique impact culture and investment process, Trill aims to accelerate positive change for people, planet, and investors - and encourage others to follow.

