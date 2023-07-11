Anzeige
11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
11.07.2023 | 09:36
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

30 June 2023 £1,053.01 per Ordinary share.

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,450 shares in LTL.

As at 30 June 2023, LTL shares were valued at £12,157.95 per share, a decrease of 0.7% from the valuation of £12,249.16 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 31 May 2023. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £33.2m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £17.5 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.85%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

11 July 2023


