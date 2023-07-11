OPTIO INCENTIVES AB: Optio Incentives announces extension of its series A financing round and welcomes CCAP as new investor

OSLO, Norway, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optio, the leading provider of B2B SaaS equity compensation solutions today announced the extension of its series A round with CCAP, a technology financial investor out of Germany. Earlier this year Optio completed its series A from leading Nordic investors Futurum Ventures, Skyfall and Bent Skisaker. With the extension Optio successfully raised in total NOK45 million in its series A and is fully funded.

The growth capital will support Optio to continue its impressive expansion strategy and to penetrate new markets including Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and southern Europe while setting up the organization for further international expansion.

"We are very excited to share the next stage of our journey with CCAP, who bring a deep understanding of B2B SaaS, a wealth of financial and operational experience and a wide network to Optio. The partnership and the capital will support Optio in its expansion and allow to capitalize on the substantial market opportunity", said Christoffer Herheim, co-founder and CEO of Optio.

Christopher Caesar of CCAP said, "We are excited to work with Christoffer, Mats, Knut and the Optio team who have created an outstanding business with an impressive track record of very high and profitable growth expanding from Norway into Sweden, Denmark and now the Rest of Europe. We look forward to leveraging our network and experience to support Optio's strategy."

About Optio

Established in 2018, Optio combines software and deep expertise to manage equity compensation plans for companies of all sizes. Today, the company manages over 1,000 equity programs worldwide for private and publicly listed clients. Optio's unique capability to support businesses at every stage, from initial development to the public market, sets the business apart from other providers. Optio simplifies complexities associated with employee incentive programs, enabling companies to stay compliant, manage equity, report costs effectively, and maximize the programs benefits.

optioincentives.no

About CCAP

CCAP is a German investment and advisory firm founded by Christopher Caesar and Sebastian Hess. The firm focusses on technology, software, data and tech enabled industries where it leverages its experience and operating partners to help companies execute their strategies. CCAP partners with companies and management teams to provide bespoke capital and advisory value add services to accelerate growth. For more information about CCAP, please visit https://ccap.co.

