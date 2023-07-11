

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's machine tool orders declined for the sixth straight month in June amid lower demand both domestically and internationally, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed Tuesday.



Machine tool orders plummeted 21.7 percent year-on-year in May, slightly slower than the 22.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Domestic demand was 29.9 percent lower in June compared to last year, and foreign orders contracted 16.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, machine tool orders rose 1.4 percent in June, reversing a 9.9 percent drop in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken