DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (XCOU LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jul-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.5005 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2029719 CODE: XCOU LN ISIN: LU1981860239 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN Sequence No.: 256842 EQS News ID: 1677167 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 11, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)