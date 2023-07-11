NHS approves ReMedi Health Solutions to assist UK Trusts as they continue their journey to modern EPR solutions

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReMedi Health Solutions, a clinician-led consulting firm, announced today that it has been approved as an official NHS Digital Outcomes supplier. ReMedi offers a full suite of services that can assist NHS Trusts in all phases of their work towards a more comprehensive and integrated EPR that serves care givers and patients across the UK. This award is a testament to ReMedi's healthcare IT expertise and commitment to advancing the digital health industry in the United Kingdom.

As an approved NHS supplier, ReMedi Health Solutions is poised to assist the UK's EPR initiatives. Offerings range from system selection services through implementation, change management and comprehensive training. ReMedi's innovative virtual support model connecting clinicians to experts on-demand makes it easy for clinicians to get support when they need it.

"We are thrilled to be approved as an NHS Digital Outcomes supplier," said Jenn Hamilton, RN-BC, MHA, CPHIMS, Executive Vice President of ReMedi Health Solutions. "Our team of experienced clinicians and healthcare IT professionals is passionate about advancing EPR modernisation through peer-based methods, and we're committed to improving the EPR experience for healthcare organisations and clinicians across the UK. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to contribute our extensive collective experience to our colleagues in the UK."

ReMedi Health Solutions is a Foundation Partner of The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), a leading professional organisation for Chief Information Officers and other senior healthcare IT leaders. ReMedi is also a member of the Arch Collaborative, a KLAS initiative, a group of healthcare organisations working together to revolutionise healthcare quality by improving the EHR experience.

"At ReMedi, we understand the importance of a seamless EPR experience, and we are dedicated to ensuring that healthcare organisations and clinicians have the tools they need to deliver the best possible patient care," said Sonny Hyare, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ReMedi Health Solutions.

With extensive experience in EPR consulting and peer-based training methods, ReMedi Health Solutions is well-positioned to help the UK with its EPR initiatives. The company's commitment to advancing the digital health industry will help to improve patient care, increase efficiency, and reduce costs across the UK healthcare system.

For more information about ReMedi Health Solutions, visit www.remedihs.com.

About ReMedi Health Solutions

ReMedi Health Solutions is a nationally recognised, physician-led healthcare IT consulting firm specialising in peer-to-peer, clinician-centric EHR implementation and training. At ReMedi, we are passionate "Clinician Whisperers" that believe understanding the "why" behind each EPR decision is as important as the "what" or "how". We listen to physicians, nurses, and healthcare leaders to understand their biggest challenges, and we leverage our decades of healthcare IT experience to develop efficient solutions that greatly impact the delivery of care.

