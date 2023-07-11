Anzeige
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
11.07.2023 | 10:07
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Jul-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) 
DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.4142 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 87964 
CODE: AMEG LN 
ISIN: LU2469335371 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:      LU2469335371 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AMEG LN 
Sequence No.:  256903 
EQS News ID:  1677303 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1677303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2023 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

