Dienstag, 11.07.2023

WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360
Frankfurt
11.07.23
09:23 Uhr
2,920 Euro
+0,060
+2,10 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
11.07.2023 | 10:18
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wincanton Plc - Director Declaration

Wincanton Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

11 July 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")

Director Declaration

As previously announced on 27 January 2023, Wincanton plc confirms that Gill Barr, who is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Company's Nomination Committee, has stepped down from the Board of N Brown Group Plc as planned, following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting on 10 July 2023.

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

The Group is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
