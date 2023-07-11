Wincanton Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
11 July 2023
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")
Director Declaration
As previously announced on 27 January 2023, Wincanton plc confirms that Gill Barr, who is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Company's Nomination Committee, has stepped down from the Board of N Brown Group Plc as planned, following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting on 10 July 2023.
