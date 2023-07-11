Wincanton Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

11 July 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")

Director Declaration

As previously announced on 27 January 2023, Wincanton plc confirms that Gill Barr, who is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Company's Nomination Committee, has stepped down from the Board of N Brown Group Plc as planned, following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting on 10 July 2023.

