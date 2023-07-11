NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.S. dollar in afternoon deals on Tuesday, as regional shares advanced after China signaled more economic measures to support the ailing property market.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 450 points, or 0.69 percent, at 65,794, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 134.80 points, or 0.70 percent, at 19,490.
The Indian rupee advanced to 82.30 against the greenback, setting a 5-day high. If the rupee extends rise, 79.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.
