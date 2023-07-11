New therapy being developed by a father and son-led team of experts could potentially improve patient mobility outcomes for spinal paralysis.

The grounding research of highly regarded neuro glyco scientist, Dr. Jessica Kwok, indicates that Perineline, which received Orphan Drug Designation in 2022, may improve mobility in both acute and chronic cases. This would be a significant development in terms of spinal cord therapy. It would mean that the treatment could potentially be given to patients even if it has been years since their initial injury.

Investor support is needed to enhance clinical trials and bring the product to market.

The treatment is currently undergoing clinical trials and if regulatory approval is obtained, Perineline could be used to treat up to two million patients with spinal cord injuries worldwide. Data shared by the World Health Organization indicates that globally between 250,000 and 500,000 people are injured or diagnosed with a spinal cord injury each year. Within the UK alone, there are 50,000 people living with a life-changing spinal cord injury according to the Spinal Injury Association.

Economically, spinal cord injury has a massive cost impact on patients, families, and governments. The lifetime medical and care cost for spinal cord injury approaches $8 million per case.

The two-part treatment, an oral medication combined with neural signaling interventions does not require injections, surgery, or implants. Its proposed mechanism of action may improve the ability of neurons within the body's nervous system to make new connections, through the processes of neuroplasticity and neuroregeneration.

In 2022, the European Medicines Agency granted Orphan Designation status to Perineline for spinal cord injury after extensive and rigorous due diligence.

The team that have led the development of Perineline aim to raise awareness of the significant impact it could have on the lives of people with spinal cord injury and attract interest from investors, patients and other stakeholders to progress on to the clinical trial stage.

The team is also looking to partner with spinal cord injury associations and sports injury organisations to bring awareness to advancements in treatments.

Joint founders, father and son team Aidan and Ros Lynch, have spent years pioneering research into spinal cord injury treatment, after Ros, then 20, suffered a life-changing spinal injury in 2015 that left him paralysed from the chest down, requiring surgery and ventilation. He remained hospitalised and in intensive care for a year.

Since 2015, the pair have devoted their time and efforts to developing a therapy that has the potential to significantly improve spinal cord injury recovery for people across the world.

Throughout the process NeuroSolv Therapeutics has built a wider team of medical experts, academics, regulatory specialists, IP specialists, not-for-profit organisations and a clinical trial team including biostatisticians, pharmaceutical manufacturing process experts, with a diverse range of skills working towards one goal the resolution of spinal cord injury.

Aidan said: "There is a huge level of support and eagerness across the spinal cord injury community to advance recovery therapies. Our focus has been on finding the best way forward by developing a therapy that's safe and positively impacts spinal cord injury patients in a way no therapy has been able to thus far."

To navigate the clinical trial, approval and commercialisation process, the team has partnered with global specialty pharmacy and healthcare services provider AscellaHealth, which provides end-to-end solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers to optimise access, outcomes and the patient journey for rare disease and specialty patients.

Craig Caceci, Managing Director at AscellaHealth EU/UK said: "When we first started collaborating with the team developing Perineline it was immediately clear that the new therapy could potentially be incredibly significant, in terms of its potential positive impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people living with spinal cord injury worldwide.

"We're proud to support NeuroSolv Therapeutics in bringing the product to market to ensure spinal cord patients have access to this potential revolutionary treatment, optimising their clinical outcomes, patient journey and quality of life."

Investors, patients and other parties interested in supporting the development of Perineline through clinical trials, to bring the treatment to market, are invited to contact Aidan at NeuroSolv Therapeutics, at aidan.lynch@neurosolvtherapeutics.com.

For further information, visit: www.neurosolvtherapeutics.com

