KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases research that examines the key fiscal challenges facing France, its plans to address them, and highlight the country's credit rating concerns and expectations.

In KBRA's view, France is currently undergoing a transition period, prompted by increasing fiscal pressures coupled with growth and competitiveness challenges. The government is focused on meeting these challenges through a repair of the country's fiscal accounts and is continuing to deepen the reform momentum in the real economy with measures aimed at a more sustainable, productive, and financially secure economy.

Key Takeaways

The large size of France's government encumbers consolidation efforts while also providing a solution.

Pension reform is one important step towards greater fiscal health.

France's Stability Programme aims to achieve fiscal correction through productivity enhancing measures and without overreliance on "austerity."

Structural reforms offer potential for greater productivity and dynamism through this decade.

