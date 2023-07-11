South Korea projected to sell over 3 Million Digital Locks by 2027: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea has a moderately consolidated market with major players covering the majority of the digital locks market. Moderately consolidated market with Solity as the market leader in the South Korean Digital Locks market. Solity, Gateman- Assa Abloy, Zigbang, Evernet, and Milre are the major players in South Korea Digital Locks Market.

1. Increased emphasis on Aesthetics and Sustainability.

Digital lock manufacturers in South Korea are placing greater emphasis on the aesthetics of the products.

Samsung and LG are two South Korean digital lock manufacturers that place greater emphasis on aesthetics. Samsung's SHP-DP930 features a sleek, modern design with a slim profile, while LG's PINEWAVE Smart Door Lock features a minimalist design with a curved handle.

South Korean Digital lock manufacturers are focusing on sustainability by using sustainable materials and manufacturing processes that are environmentally friendly.

Yale is now focusing on sustainability by using recycled materials and reducing energy consumption. Yale Real Living Touchscreen Deadbolt incorporates sustainable materials.

2. Use of Advanced Technologies

South Korean digital lock manufacturers are using advanced technologies like AI and ML to improve the functionality and security of their products.

Gateman is using AI and ML in Gateman V100 that can recognize and learn user behavior patterns, and adjust its security settings accordingly.

3. Integration with other smart home devices

Digital lock manufacturers in South Korea are working to integrate their products with other smart home devices like home security systems and voice assistants.

KeyWe Smart Lock enables fingerprint and NFC authentication, and integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Market Taxonomy

South Korea Digital Locks Market Segmentation

By Type of Digital Locks

Push Pull Lock

Mortise Lock

Pad Lock

Others

By Mode of Purchase

Online

Direct Sales- Showroom

Wholesalers & Dealers Network

Retailers

By Mode of Technology

RF-ID

Pin

Fingerprint

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

South Korea Digital Locks Market

