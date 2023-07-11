WEI Earns Certification With Massachusetts Supplier Diversity Office

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / WEI recently earned certification by the Massachusetts Supplier Diversity Office (SDO) and is now listed in the Massachusetts Central Register. Both designations are valid through 2026, as the minority-owned IT solutions provider continues to champion the importance of inclusion. This listing allows affiliated organizations across the Commonwealth to leverage the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) status of WEI and all member programs associated with the status. SDO Executive Director William McAvoy congratulated WEI on the certification on behalf of the Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration & Finance.

WEI, already a recipient of state contract ITS74 status, now has the rare distinction of being an SDO- certified MBE and state contract supplier. Eligible government organizations can now utilize WEI for state-negotiated contract pricing and programs associated with the SDO. Private organizations can utilize any programs requiring cooperation with a Supplier Diversity Office MBE.

SDO has a long tradition of service to minority and women owned businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Only a small percentage of Massachusetts companies pass SDO's rigorous vetting and qualification standards for certification. As a result, this status reflects confirmation of continuous management by qualified professionals who are often unrepresented in the technology industry. This honor also signifies good standing with the Commonwealth and confirms a history of quality performance and adherence to ethical standards.

Belisario and Leslie Rosas founded WEI in 1989 with a mission to build a company with a workforce representative of a diverse community-including people of all ages and from different cultural backgrounds that have a passion for solving complex problems.

"We don't rely on our minority status to win business. We do that by performing beyond customer expectations," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "But we appreciate that organizations are committing to the community and are seeking out certified Minority Business Enterprises, like WEI, for their IT services and solutions. We respect the mission of the SDO to promote opportunities across all segments of society. Their programs make a difference."

WEI has deep roots in the New England area and has won many regional and national awards for its performance providing information technology products and services to many of the country's largest corporations. Known for putting customer success above all else, WEI is a private, debt-free, technology- driven company that focuses on the original mission of its founders: to help organizations overcome their organizational challenges through the utilization of technology solutions. To this day, more than two-thirds of the WEI team are certified technologists focused on customer solutions. Organizations interested in learning more about WEI's Supplier Diversity Office status or mission promoting customer success, can reach out to WEI at info@wei.com.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works closely with clients to help them establish goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and transform their IT environment into a company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies. WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design to implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information, please visit www.WEI.com.

