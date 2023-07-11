Omnicom Group Inc.: Omnicom Expands Financial Services Expertise with Acquisition of Ptarmigan Media

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced its media services division, Omnicom Media Group, has acquired Ptarmigan Media, a specialist agency that provides end-to-end media and marketing solutions to financial services brands.

Founded in the UK in 1993, Ptarmigan delivers a range of services including fully integrated media planning and buying, market research, search and social, as well as content and creative. The company specializes in serving financial services clients in the Asset Management, Life and Pensions, Banking, Trading and Platforms, Wealth Management, Fintech, and Insurance sectors across APAC, EMEA and North America. Ptarmigan is headquartered in London and has several office locations around the world, including Hong Kong, New York, Singapore and Sydney for its 100+ media professionals.

"Ptarmigan and Omnicom Media Group have a shared understanding of the complexities of today's media marketplace. Together, we can help our clients effectively navigate the market to drive business growth by combining the global strength, tools and technologies of Omnicom Media Group, and the deep category expertise Ptarmigan has built over its three decades working in the financial sector," says Florian Adamski, CEO of Omnicom Media Group. "The combined capabilities that will result from this acquisition will enable an unprecedented and singular depth of financial services industry expertise and media buying scale, translating to better outcomes for our clients, increased professional opportunities for our people, and accelerated growth as Omnicom Media Group and Ptarmigan join forces."

"Ptarmigan has always put clients at the centre of everything we do - and becoming part of Omnicom Media Group continues that commitment," says Ptarmigan CEO Matt Ball. "Combining our expertise with the scope and scale of Omnicom Media Group's industry leading tools and technology will have an exponential impact on the value we deliver to the world's leading financial brands, bringing next level purpose, planning and performance to the challenge of connecting our clients to the world's financial decision makers."

Ptarmigan Media will continue to operate as an independent brand within Omnicom Media Group and will be led by its current management team.

About Ptarmigan

Ptarmigan Media is a market leading financial services media agency, specialising in the Asset Management, Investment Banking, Trading, Insurance, and Wealth Management sectors. With headquarters in London and regional offices in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Taipei, and Tokyo, the agency provides clients with unrivaled access to B2B and B2C audiences in the world's leading financial centers.

Ptarmigan Media offers a comprehensive range of services including strategic planning, paid advertising, social media management, analytics, and content creation. With a dedicated global team of specialist media professionals, the agency helps the world's leading financial brands unlock and grow meaningful connections with their most important customers.

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients, and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best-in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 23,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

