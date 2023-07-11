DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF (CS1 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jul-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 214.7352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 209938 CODE: CS1 LN ISIN: FR0010655746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 LN Sequence No.: 256920 EQS News ID: 1677399 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1677399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2023 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)