Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - During the WCD World Dermatology Conference in Singapore, BOTANEE Group held the 2023 International Skin Health Summit simultaneously, bringing its four brands WINONA, WINONA Baby, AOXMED and Beforteen to the world stage for the first time, showing the professional strength of China's leading dermatology enterprises.

"In 2015, we made our first appearance at the Vancouver WCD with the main brand WINONA. After eight years, WINONA has now become a leading brand of functional skin care products in China. Invited to participate in WCD for the third time this year, we brought four core brands. I hope that after four years, this will bring new impacts to WCD in terms of academic, technical, clinical and social impact," Guo Zhenyu, Chairman and President of BOTANEE Group, said.

Dr. Guo Zhenyu, Chairman and President of BOTANEE Group, delivered a speech at the International Skin Health Summit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/173057_2038e6fbd4f89907_001full.jpg

According to the existing epidemiology, the prevalence rate of atopic dermatitis in children aged 1-7 years in China is 12.94%, and the prevalence rate of AD in infants aged 1-12 months is 30.48%. Professor Ma Lin, Director of the Dermatology Department of Beijing Children's Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University, pointed out that WINONA Baby Cream can be used as a routine emollient to protect children's AD in remission, which can significantly reduce the risk of recurrence of children's AD in maintaining the therapeutic effect. It is the first skin care brand in China to do clinical trials at the age of 0-2.

With the continuous iteration of the efficacy skin care market and consumer demand, BOTANEE has also been committed to promoting brand building. BOTANEE's AOXMED has been the result of ingenious research and development at BOTANEE for more than ten years. It insists on exploring cutting-edge technology and evidence-based science for the two major consumption scenarios of medical beauty and daily life, and provides skin rejuvenation solutions connecting medical beauty and home beauty.

At the end of the forum, experts discussed how to make the acne diagnosis of high-level doctors sink to the grassroots level. In this regard, Beforteen has provided a solution. As a brand-new acne brand launched by BOTANEE, Beforteen and the team of experts have conducted case studies on more than one million cases, and combined with the AI consultation session, they can provide users with personalized "food+medicine+makeup" according to different types of acne.

According to BOTANEE's 2022 annual report, the company invested about 255 million yuan in R&D expenses, up 124.96% year-on-year, and the R&D rate reached 5.08%. This year, the new central factory of BOTANEE, which cost nearly 500 million yuan, has also been officially put into operation, further escorting its brand product quality, green supply chain and sustainable development.

Contact: Wu Ling

Email: wuling@winona.cn

Website: https://www.botanee.com.cn/index.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173057