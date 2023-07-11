

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Tuesday, with expectations of an imminent end to U.S. rate hikes and news of extended financial support to China's property sector helping underpin sentiment.



Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey results for July are due later in the day. The economic sentiment index is seen at -10.0, down from -8.5 in June.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,674 after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Daimler Truck Holding rose 1.2 percent after the company increased its fiscal year 2023 guidance and announced 2 billion euros share buyback program.



Wind turbine manufacturing firm Nordex SE rallied 3 percent after saying it had secured additional wind farm orders at the end of the second quarter in the Mediterranean region.



Evotec SE jumped 4.6 percent after entering into a global license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company for selected late-stage discovery programs within neuroscience.



