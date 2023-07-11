

- BARCLAYS RAISES BREEDON PRICE TARGET TO 380 (75) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS MOONPIG PRICE TARGET TO 250 (270) PENCE - 'BUY' - DAVY RAISES MOONPIG TO 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS INTERCONTI HOTELS TARGET TO 5390 (5850) P - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN CUTS BIG YELLOW GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1210 (1320) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC RAISES JUST GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 165 (160) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RPT/PANMURE STARTS REDDE NORTHGATE WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 500 PENCE - UBS CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 3650 (3950) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



