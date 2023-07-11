Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.07.2023 | 12:02
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Travel & Technology Group: Atlas Travel Hires New Vice President, Business Development

TMC Welcomes Industry Veteran John Sullivan

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Atlas Travel is pleased to announce the addition of John Sullivan as Vice President, Business Development. As a 25-year travel industry veteran, Sullivan has extensive experience creating solid business foundations, developing strong relationships and understanding client needs. In his new role, Sullivan is responsible for customer acquisition and retention, as well as the continued growth and optimization of all corporate travel programs and services.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to work alongside Elaine, Lea and the other incredibly talented and well-respected members of the Atlas Travel team," Sullivan said. "I look forward to connecting with prospects and clients and continuing the growth of Atlas Travel's corporate travel services."

Prior to joining Atlas Travel, Sullivan studied Sociology at Suffolk University. He later became the Co-Founder of Commonwealth Travel Advisors, where he spent 15 years leading the company's strategic direction. In 2010, Commonwealth Travel Advisors was purchased by Ovation Travel Group, where Sullivan stayed on as Vice President of Business Development and was later promoted to the organization's Vice President.

In his spare time, Sullivan volunteers as a fundraising consultant for the Pedro Martinez Foundation, whose mission is to meet the physical, emotional and educational needs of struggling children and their families by providing resources for sports, education, nutrition, the arts and entrepreneurship.

***

About Atlas Travel

Since 1986, Atlas Travel has provided easier travel and better management to companies around the globe. As part of Atlas Travel & Technology Group, Atlas Travel offers corporate travel, vacation planning and meetings and incentives services. Through a wholly owned UK division and affiliation with BCD Travel, Atlas Travel offers global travel programs to over 110 countries. Atlas Travel is proud to be a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), and a distinguished member of the Travel Weekly Power List. Most notably, Atlas Travel is the only North American travel management company with a prestigious B Corp Certification.

***

Contact Information

Zack Cahill
Manager, Marketing
press@atlastravel.com
1-508-488-1166

SOURCE: Atlas Travel

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766714/Atlas-Travel-Hires-New-Vice-President-Business-Development

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.