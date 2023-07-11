Leading Online Jeweler Ritani Shares Expert Commentary on Chase Carter's New Engagement Ring

Renowned Online Jeweler Dissects the Timeless Beauty of Sports Illustrated Model Chase Carter's Magnificent Radiant-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Ritani, the leading online seller of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry, asked Head of Customer Success Juliet Gomes for an expert opinion on Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chase Carter's new engagement ring following her engagement to Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger. Carter's engagement ring has garnered widespread admiration for its remarkable design and undeniable elegance.





Ritani Engagement Ring

Ritani Engagement Ring





The romantic proposal took place against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, where Bellinger chose the perfect moment to ask for Carter's hand in marriage. The couple, who commenced their relationship in 2020 and recently welcomed their second child, could not contain their joy as they celebrated this significant milestone.

Carter, renowned for gracing the covers of both Sports Illustrated and Maxim magazine, took to social media to offer a glimpse of her mesmerizing sparkler. The focal point of her engagement ring features a substantial, square-shaped radiant-cut diamond, meticulously set upon a resplendent pavé diamond band. Crafted from either white gold or platinum, the ring's setting contributes to its timeless allure.

In an expert analysis, Gomes sheds light on the allure of the radiant-cut diamond chosen for this exceptional ring. "The selection of a radiant-cut diamond presents an ideal fusion of a rectangular shape and breathtaking brilliance. This particular cut enhances the visual perception of a larger diamond size relative to its carat weight due to its larger surface area. Furthermore, the elongated silhouette of a radiant-cut diamond can create the illusion of longer and slimmer fingers, adding to the overall elegance of the ring."

While the precise carat weight of the diamond remains undisclosed, the undeniable grandeur of the stone adorning Carter's finger is a testament to its impressive size. The design of the ring exudes grace and sophistication, flawlessly encapsulating the couple's enduring love and commitment.

Read more on this celebrity engagement here: https://www.ritani.com/blogs/news/MLB-star-cody-bellinger-is-engaged-to-his-model-girlfriend-see-her-huge-engagement-ring.

Ritani not only offers an array of pre-built radiant-cut diamond engagement rings, as well as a stunning collection featuring various other dazzling diamond cuts, but also offers a wide selection for every preference. Additionally, the brand takes pride in its expertise in crafting customized engagement rings tailored to each unique vision. Design a radiant-cut engagement ring online with Ritani.

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly

Director of Organic Growth & Content Strategy

taylork@ritani.com

(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766762/Leading-Online-Jeweler-Ritani-Shares-Expert-Commentary-on-Chase-Carters-New-Engagement-Ring