

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's inflation accelerated in June, as initially estimated, after slowing to a 14-month low in May, final data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices advanced 6.4 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 6.1 percent increase in May. The rate matched the preliminary estimate published on June 29.



The CPI rate increased in June after slowing for three straight months. The May figure was the lowest since March 2022.



Destatis President Ruth Brand said food remained the biggest driver of inflation.



'There also is a base effect due to the Federal Government's relief measures of 2022 - the 9-euro ticket and the fuel discount, - which pushes up the current rate of inflation,' said Brand.



Energy product prices rose at a faster pace of 3.0 percent in June, while food prices grew more sharply by 13.7 percent. Prices of services climbed 5.3 percent from the previous year.



Excluding energy and food, inflation came in at 5.8 percent, in line with estimate, but above May's 5.4 percent.



As estimated, EU-harmonized inflation rose to 6.8 percent in June from 6.3 percent in the previous month.



Driven by package holidays and overnight stays, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in June, as estimated.



The statistical office also confirmed the monthly growth in the harmonized index of consumer prices at 0.4 percent, which reversed a 0.2 percent drop in May.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken