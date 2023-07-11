Anzeige
11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
11.07.2023 | 12:06
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

Date: 11 July 2023

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 10 July 2023 is:

339.63 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


