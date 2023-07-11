Anzeige
11.07.2023 | 12:34
Ethereum Blockchain Game Pikamoon Raises USD3.6m, Final ICO Phase Selling Out Fast

Chainwire 
Ethereum Blockchain Game Pikamoon Raises USD3.6m, Final ICO Phase Selling Out Fast 
11-Jul-2023 / 11:02 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 07/11/2023, Chainwire 
Pikamoon, an emerging Ethereum blockchain game, has raised USD3.6 million in its ongoing ICO to bring more value to the 
Ethereum ecosystem and revolutionise the blockchain gaming space. Pikamoon would launch the world's most immersive 
metaverse game and a first-of-its-kind earning model that allows players to withdraw their in-game rewards directly to 
their wallet or bank account without the need for a third party. 
Pikamoon focuses on becoming the most realistic metaverse game where players can get a 360-degree experience of the 
growing virtual space through unparalleled gameplay, stunning visuals, and innovative DeFi features. Drawing 
inspiration from legendary games like Fortnite, Pokemon, and FIFA, the Ethereum game has leaped forward and is prepared 
to blend NFTs, video gaming, and metaverse entertainment perfectly. 
The Pikamoon game is built on Unity, the world's most advanced game development technology, to create the stunning 
visuals and architecture needed to give players a truly immersive experience. 
Additionally, Pikamoon is built across two blockchains: Ethereum and MultiversX (formerly Elrond). While Ethereum 
provides scalability, MultiversX complements it by providing efficiency and ensuring the game is environmentally 
friendly by reducing carbon emissions generated by transactions. This dual blockchain feature ensures that the Pikamoon 
ecosystem can cater to legions of gamers without any lag. 
Gaming enthusiasts and smart investors are convinced Pikamoon is the future of gaming, and this is evident in how fast 
phase one and phase two of the ICO sold out. In the first phase, one PIKA sold for USD0.0002, which increased to USD0.0004 
in the second phase, and now in the third and last phase, one PIKA is selling for USD0.0006 and selling out faster. 
Notable partners of this Ethereum-based game include future-thinking Web3 brands such as Ethereum, Transak, 
Cryptonews.com, Kevuru Games, and MultiversX. This line-up of industry leaders further reinforces the credibility of 
the project, reaffirming the fact that the team is committed to building the best of the best gaming projects. 
Pikamoon offers investors the opportunity to enter what is strategically seen as a huge market of the Metaverse and 
gaming on the Ethereum blockchain. A core feature of the PIKA token is its deflationary nature. Whenever a sell or 
transfer transaction occurs in the Pikamoon ecosystem, 0.5% of the tokens involved in the transaction are burned 
forever, translating into more profits for long-term investors. 
The much-talked-about presale, which is still on, uses Ethereum as its base currency, becoming the new favorite of the 
Ethereum community. This seamless integration with Ethereum not only simplifies the investment process for eager 
investors but also strengthens the overall Ethereum ecosystem. 
 
Dear customer, if you don't see the video, click here 
About Pikamoon 
Pikamoon makes metaverse gameplay exciting and rewarding for players of all age groups. The Pikamoon's metaverse, the 
Pikaverse, offers players endless opportunities to explore, battle, trade, and earn a living within the game. It 
operates on two blockchains, Ethereum and MultiversX, ensuring smooth and glitch-free gameplay for every player. 
Similarly, Pikamoon's unique earning model allows players to easily monetize gameplay, solidifying its place as one of 
the best metaverse games on the market. 
Find out more about Pikamoon (PIKA) 
Website | Where to purchase PIKA | Twitter | Telegram 
 
Contact 
Founder 
Nick Evans 
Pikamoon 
info@pikamooncrypto.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1677527 11-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=8958c2ac5fbdd791769883403d49e2df

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=dda1b40a94d6b67756f486190cb847c2

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1677527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2023 06:02 ET (10:02 GMT)

