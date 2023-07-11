Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
PR Newswire
11.07.2023 | 12:36
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 10-July-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

443.21p

INCLUDING current year revenue

451.46p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 10-July-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

355.88p

INCLUDING current year revenue

361.90p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 10-July-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

267.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue

267.79p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 10-July-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

177.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue

177.70p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 10-July-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

107.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue

109.97p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 10-July-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

147.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue

150.40p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


