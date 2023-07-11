ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production expanded for the first time in five months in May, and at a faster-than-expected pace, the statistical office ISTAT showed Tuesday.
Industrial production rose 1.6 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 2.0 percent drop in April.
All components contributed positively in May. Production of capital goods grew the most, by 1.4 percent over the month, closely followed by intermediate goods with a 1.2 percent gain.
Both consumer goods and energy goods increased by 1.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, in May.
On a yearly basis, industrial production declined at a slower rate of 3.7 percent in May after falling 7.4 percent a month ago.
Data showed that unadjusted industrial production fell 3.6 percent annually in May versus a 10.2 percent decline in the prior month.
