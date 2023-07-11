DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jul-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 251.5181 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 330729 CODE: BYBU LN ISIN: LU1681048556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU LN Sequence No.: 256960 EQS News ID: 1677539 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1677539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2023 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)