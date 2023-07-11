Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Successful Exhibition Booth at MegaRust 2023

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, is excited to announce a successful year of attendance at the MegaRust 2023 trade show from June 13-15, 2023.

"We showcased our cutting-edge CleanTech line of laser systems at MegaRust 2023," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "This year was our first time attending this corrosion-focused event, and we are excited about the relationships we forged and the people we met."

The event resulted in Laser Photonics generating approximately 43 new leads from over 50 businesses that cater to the United States Navy, Marine Corps and other naval organizations. During the show, Laser Photonics demonstrated its state-of-the-art CleanTech laser blasting system, and its MarkStar laser marking and engraving technologies. The adoption of laser technology worldwide continues to increase as technology advances and compliance requirements become more important.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, finishing and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, finishing and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Media Contact:

David Thierer

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

dthierer@laserphotonics.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766777/Laser-Photonics-Announces-Successful-Exhibition-Booth-at-MegaRust-2023