AlayaCare Welcomes US Health Care Executive Chris Hare as CRO

AlayaCare Bolsters Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and US Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / AlayaCare, an industry-leading end-to-end platform for home-based care, today announced that Chris Hare has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).



Chris Hare will lead all aspects of AlayaCare's growth function and drive the company's expansion into the US markets. He will also focus on building a strong visionary go-to-market strategy to scale AlayaCare teams to produce significant growth within the health care sector.

"It's not a secret that the homecare industry is ripe for disruption with so much care transitioning into the home," said Chris Hare, Chief Revenue Officer, AlayaCare "And AlayaCare's distinct opportunity is to lead that charge in being the partner of choice in North America and globally. I'm excited to build on AlayaCare's foundation of improving patient outcomes and enhancing the satisfaction of staff and caregivers to accelerate growth in the US market."

Hare is a dynamic, results-driven growth strategist with broad-based experience and a proven record of driving significant revenue growth. With more than 2 dozen years of experience, Hare has helped organizations increase profitable growth, improve operational efficiency, expand product lines into new markets, and develop world-class teams.

Chris has held executive positions at several high-growth SaaS (Software as a Service) health tech companies. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President of Sales at Net Health, a leading health care technology organization.

"Chris Hare brings robust domain focus, experience, and fresh perspective to our executive leadership team, helping to position AlayaCare and its customers for our next phase of growth, especially in the US market," said Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "Chris will continue to use product-led growth strategies that provide customers with a first-hand experience of the true value of home care agency performance optimization. I am thrilled to have this strong leader on our executive bench."

Chris is excited to bring his passion and vision for the future of the homecare industry to AlayaCare.

"I think the impact that can be made in the homecare industry is greater than any other health care SaaS vertical possible", said Chris Hare, Chief Revenue Officer, AlayaCare "I joined AlayaCare because I'm passionate about what this team is doing and I really do believe there is an opportunity for technology companies to partner with caregivers, with providers, with payers, and with family members to empower transformation in this industry and drive better outcomes".

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 680 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

