Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of a new mineral claim (the "New Claim") to the Red Line Project ("Red Line" or the "Project").

The Project is located in the central part of the "Golden Triangle" mineralized district of NW British Columbia. It is situated along the "Eskay Rift" belt of rocks, known for hosting the Eskay Creek Au-Ag deposit located 30 km to the south. The existing claims cover a section of the "red line" contact between Lower Jurassic Hazelton Group rocks and Upper Triassic Stuhini Group rocks, with an area of fault-related conglomerates to the south. The vicinity of this regional contact is highly prospective, hosting numerous porphyry Cu-Au-Ag and gold deposits.

The New Claim was staked by Romios Gold Resources Inc. ("Romios") and contributed to Red Line optioned by Copperhead from Romios pursuant to the option agreement dated April 6, 2022 between Copperhead and Romios.

"We are excited to incorporate this New Claim into the Project," said Damian Lopez, CEO of Copperhead. "This strategic collaboration with Romios reinforces our commitment to expanding our presence and increasing exploration opportunities."

Following the integration of the New Claim into the Project, the property size of the Project has been expanded to a total of nine claims, covering a combined area of 3,282 hectares. The New Claim spans over 865 hectares, significantly expanding the Project's footprint (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Red Line Project Claims Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9611/172931_e831bfadb4378be5_001full.jpg

Strategically situated within Red Line, the New Claim covers the potential upstream source area of syenite boulders that exhibit visual similarities to key intrusive rocks found at significant alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospects in the region, such as Galore Creek and Burgundy Ridge.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosures

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. The Company's principal objective is to locate and develop precious metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of the Red Line Project, the Company's sole mineral exploration project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has acquired the option to acquire a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Red Line Project pursuant to an option agreement. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

For further information about Copperhead, please contact:

Damian Lopez

President & CEO

Copperhead Resources Inc.

Email: damian@resurgentcapital.ca

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the addition of the new mineral claims to the Project. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Project and the Company's exploration plans and the potential mineralization on the Red Line claims that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Red Line; the exploration potential of Red Line and the nature and style of mineralization at Red Line; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in precious metals prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172931