AECI Limited - Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Tax reference number: 9000008608

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013, is available on AECI's website at:

AECI_BBBEE_Commissioner_Compliance_Report-2023.pdf

Shareholders and noteholders are further advised that, in the interests of security, this copy of the report is unsigned. The original, signed copy is available for inspection at the Company's registered office during normal office hours.

Woodmead, Sandton

11 July 2023

Equity and Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)