AECI Limited - Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Tax reference number: 9000008608
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT
Shareholders and noteholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013, is available on AECI's website at:
AECI_BBBEE_Commissioner_Compliance_Report-2023.pdf
Shareholders and noteholders are further advised that, in the interests of security, this copy of the report is unsigned. The original, signed copy is available for inspection at the Company's registered office during normal office hours.
Woodmead, Sandton
11 July 2023
Equity and Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)