DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 11-Jul-2023 / 11:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Company was notified on 10 July 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 10 July 2023 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company's BAYE scheme as set out below. Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Nick Roberts 19 GBP7.943538

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 3 platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP7.943538 19 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total GBP7.943538 19 GBP150.927222 -Price e) Date of the transaction 10 July 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 256961 EQS News ID: 1677549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

