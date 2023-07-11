Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
PR Newswire
11.07.2023 | 13:30
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 10 July 2023 were:

195.65p Capital only (undiluted)
199.97p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 13,392 ordinary shares on 16th June 2023, the Company has 20,908,254 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


