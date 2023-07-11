Sybleu Inc. Purchases Fifty Percent Stake In Patent Protected Small Molecule Therapeutic Compounds, Anticipates Synergy With Recently In-Licensed AI/ML Engine

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYBLEU INC. (OTC PINK: SYBE), a biotechnology company focused on therapies for human and animal health, medical devices, and clinical diagnostics, is preparing to begin advancing small molecule drug therapies for animal and human health.

On June 30, 2023 Sybleu entered into a purchase agreement whereby Sybleu purchased from Zander Biologics, Inc. a fifty percent ownership share of certain small molecule compounds with therapeutic applications. In return, Zander received a 10% Promissory Note in the principal amount of $300,000 due and payable June 30, 2025. Zander is also entitled to receive a contingent payment of 1,000,000 Sybleu common shares in the event documentation recording this transaction is filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on or prior to July 31, 2023.



These compounds, currently patent protected in the U.S. under patent numbers US 10,472,351 B2 and US 11,377,442 B2, can potentially be developed into therapeutic agents targeting a host of companion animal ailments including cancer and arthritis. Sybleu intends to implement its strategy of synergizing its assets by applying its in-licensed AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) engine to further develop the purchased small molecule compounds.

"By using these patent protected compounds as part of the training dataset for our in-licensed AI/ML engine, we expect to create additional compounds that are specific for activation and inhibition of the NR2F6 receptor and which are already optimized for additional properties such as toxicity and solubility," said Harry Lander, Ph.D., CSO of Sybleu. "This will potentially save years of drug screening and chemical optimization work from the drug development pathway as well as those associated costs. We believe we will be able to quickly advance the science by marrying these technologies."

"We are extremely excited to begin the process of selectively identifying, acquiring and then developing first-rate intellectual property that fits within our corporate vision," said Joseph Vaini, CEO of Sybleu.

Sybleu and Zander have agreed to jointly develop and commercialize the jointly owned intellectual property for veterinary use with each party entitled to receive a 50% share of revenues and each party responsible for a 50% share of all expenses resulting from development and commercialization.

About Sybleu Inc.

SYBLEU INC. (OTC PINK: SYBE) is a biotechnology company focused on therapies for human and animal health, medical devices, and clinical diagnostics. Our strategy is to acquire intellectual property and forge strategic partnerships to advance technologies to market. SYBLEU Inc. is currently exploring opportunities in veterinary therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices. Additional information on SYBLEU is available at http://www.sybleu.com

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mr. Joseph G. Vaini

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+ 1.800.807.4631 Phone

Email: info@sybleu.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sybleu-inc-purchases-fifty-percent-stake-in-patent-protected-small-molecule-therapeutic-compounds-anticipates-synergy-with-recently-in-licensed-aiml-engine-301872348.html