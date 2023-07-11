Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract with Major Retailer for over 1000+ 3D Models

Formally Changes Name To Nextech3D.ai

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (the "Company") (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp') (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company has filed to change its name to "Nextech3D.ai'' to better reflect its ongoing AI-powered business and intends to list its common shares on the to NASDAQ Capital Market . The Company plans to keep its Canadian CSE listing and be dual-listed in the USA and Canada as well as in Frankfurt. To this effect, the Company recently confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for purposes of a potential future offering of its securities in the United States. The Company is also pleased to announce a large enterprise customer that is part of the Wesfarmers, Stock symbol: WFAFY (OTCMKTS)one of Australia's largest listed companies whose businesses include Bunnings, Kmart Group, Officeworks and others, has renewed and expanded its contract for over 1,000+ 3D models. This renewal follows the renewal and expansion contract with a major ecommerce brand for 3000 3D models, as well as the enterprise renewal contract with an S&P 400 company for over 5000 3D models. The Company believes that these enterprise renewal contracts, in addition to its multi-year supply agreement with Amazon, strengthens Nextech3D.ai's position in the 3D models for the ecommerce industry.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai" as a stand alone public Company. ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in ARway and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65).

On June 14, 2023, the Company completed its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. Toggle3D.ai is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) and in the USA (OTC:TGGLF).

