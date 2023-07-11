Chambers Bay Golf Course Partners With Noteefy to Make it Easier & More Efficient for Golfers to Find Tee Times

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Noteefy, the golf industry's leading automated tee time booking assistant, announces an exciting partnership with Chambers Bay Golf Course - the 2023 GolfWeek #21 Best Courses You Can Play in the US. This collaboration allows Chambers Bay to provide a better golfer booking experience while maximizing its tee sheet utilization, revenue potential, and operational efficiency.

Chambers Bay

Photo of Chambers Bay Golf Course alongside a body of water.

Through its cutting-edge solution, Noteefy sends real-time alerts (text messages & email notifications) directly to golfers when tee times become available based on their personalized preferences (like day, time, and number of players). Golfers then book as they usually would on the tee sheet. Noteefy ensures that golfers never miss an opportunity to play at Chambers Bay, and the course operators fill every canceled and available tee time. The collaboration with Chambers Bay makes playing more accessible and eliminates the need for manual searches or phone call inquiries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Noteefy to provide this personalized service for every golfer looking to play Chambers Bay. With record-setting demand, Noteefy is the right product at the right time," said Zac Keener, General Manager of Chambers Bay.

In the first weekend of operation, Chambers Bay's automated booking assistant, powered by Noteefy, saw over 600 sign-ups and 1,135 individual searches. Both metrics are a record for any Noteefy course launch.

"The excitement we have seen with the Chambers Bay Noteefy launch has been incredible. Coming from the Seattle area myself, I know how great of a course it is and how hard it can be to find a great tee time. Seeing the data to validate the demand and hearing from early customers is really special," said Dathan Wong, co-Founder & CTO of Noteefy.

Noteefy's services are free for all golfers, ensuring accessibility and convenience for golf enthusiasts of all levels. From top resorts to 9-hole daily fee courses, operators nationwide have been onboarding the Noteefy platform because of speed to value, top-line performance lift, and robust user satisfaction.

"We are honored to partner with an esteemed course like Chambers Bay. The opportunity to support their golfers and course management with a new, innovative capability for finding and filling tee times is not one we take lightly," said Jake Gordon, CEO & co-Founder of Noteefy.

About Noteefy

Noteefy (pronounced 'notify') brings cutting-edge technology and innovation to golf course operators. Noteefy has the first automated tee time assistant or waitlist solution for golfers and golf courses to improve the golfer booking experience while accelerating course revenue and efficiency. The Noteefy booking assistant is customized to each course's branding and integrates directly on top of any course's PoS tee sheet without requiring an implementation.

