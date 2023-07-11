Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.: Infinity Stone Ventures Announces Consolidation of its Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), announces it is consolidating all of its Class A Subordinate Voting shares ("Class A Shares") and Class B Super Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") on the basis of one post-consolidated Class A Share or Class B Share for every two pre-consolidated Class A Shares or Class B Shares held, as the case may be (the "Consolidation"). The Class A Shares are expected to begin trading on a consolidated basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The record date for the consolidation is July 14, 2023.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Fractional interests will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares without any consideration payable therefor. Outstanding convertible securities of the Company, including warrants and options, will be adjusted to account for the Consolidation in accordance with their terms.

The Consolidation affects all the Company's Class A and Class B shares outstanding on July 14, 2023. As a result, the number of issued and outstanding Class A shares will be reduced to approximately 44,507,230 from 89,014,460, subject to the treatment of fractional shares. The Class B shares will be reduced to approximately 16,894 from 33,788, also subject to the treatment of fractional shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Corporation and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, except for minor adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares. The new CUSIP number for the post-consolidation Class A Shares is 45675G202 and the new ISIN number is CA45675G2027. Infinity Stone's Class A Shares will continue to trade under the symbol "GEMS" and Infinity Stone's name will not change.

Shareholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" or in the form of a DRS statement are not required to take any action to effect an exchange of their shares.

Registered shareholders who hold their shares in certificate form will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Corporation's transfer agent. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares for new certificates representing post-consolidation shares. Until surrendered, each share certificate representing pre-consolidation shares will represent the number of whole post-consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

Management believes that the Consolidation is necessary to provide the Company with a share structure that will better attract capital financing and that will provide for future growth opportunities.

The Consolidation is subject to final approval from the CSE.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

