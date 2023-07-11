DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jul-2023 / 12:22 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/07/2023) of GBP131.61m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/07/2023) of GBP131.61m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 10/07/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,255.23p 5,835,670 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,220.54p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,960.00p Discount to NAV 14.42% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 10/07/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.90 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.73 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.34 4 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 6.34 5 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 6.24 6 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 6.04 7 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.94 8 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.61 0.25p 9 Alpha Group International Plc 5.56 Ordinary 10 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 5.35 11 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 4.70 26.9231p 12 OSB Group Plc GBp1 3.98 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.58 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.21 Ordinary 25p 15 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.74 16 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 2.67 17 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.51 18 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 2.31 19 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.76 20 Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p 1.46 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 256968 EQS News ID: 1677587 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1677587&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2023 07:22 ET (11:22 GMT)