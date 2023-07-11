Data Axle Earns Recognition in Forrester's B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms Landscape

Launches Audience360 to Optimize Data Management and Drive Business Performance for Clients

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Today, Data Axle , a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, announced the launch of Audience360, a catalog of data and data management components that optimize business and consumer data management. The launch coincides with Data Axle's inclusion in Forrester's B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms Landscape, Q2 2023 report, in which Forrester recognizes notable vendors aimed at enhancing marketing effectiveness.

Within the report, Forrester notes data as a top disruptor - a point of view that Data Axle shares. Personal and professional lives are forever blurred as people phase in and out of their business and consumer persona throughout the day. Understanding the whole person requires marketers to know a prospect's personal and professional lives as well as their physical and digital life. To do this, clients require access to data they may not have thought about needing before and ways to resolve identity that may not have mattered in the past. Audience360 harnesses the power of high volumes of data, managing its integration and movement into numerous tools and platforms.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a notable vendor in this report. Forrester's research clearly highlights the challenges with the number of data sources marketers manage," said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. "Audience360 enables better data-driven decision-making allowing teams to optimize their investments and achieve their goals."

With a rich history as a leading data compiler since 1972, Data Axle has been utilizing the core services that power Audience360 to enhance its data management processes continuously. These services have played a pivotal role in managing billions of client records and processing trillions of records annually. Now, through Audience360, these proven services, combined with innovations such as generative AI, are being used for marketers, delivering a range of benefits in place of or alongside Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) and other technologies as they seek ways to manage data ingestion and increasing complexity with omnichannel activation.

"Data is the invaluable currency driving the digital+ economy. The cost of dark data to organizations is millions of dollars annually, underscoring the urgency for clean data to empower transformative digital initiatives," said Angelo Smith, Digital Product Executive at HCLSoftware. "Data Axle has been a leader in data and data management for decades. They truly understand how to combine datasets to prepare data for activation."

Audience360 provides the foundation and capabilities to enable repeatable processing and deliver accurate data downstream to their technology ecosystem and data-driven marketing partners, increasing business performance. To learn more about Data Axle and Audience360, please visit the Data Axle website .

To download a complimentary copy of The B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms Landscape, Q2 2023, please visit the Forrester website .

About Data Axle

Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 50+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.

