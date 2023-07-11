Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, has been awarded $292,333 through Canada's Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator ("MICA") Network. Funds will support Telescope's development of carbon-negative production of lithium carbonate from continental brines. Telescope will deploy its unique automation and analytical technologies to accelerate the development cycle for such processes, targeting the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate from brine sources of varying quality.

In synergy with Telescope's collaborative research efforts with Standard Lithium Ltd. and Natural Resources Canada, this project will contribute to increasing production capacity for a crucial battery material while actively enabling a lower-carbon economy.

"We've moved beyond executing individual research projects," explained Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope. "Telescope has now built positive momentum with various key industry and government stakeholders, and we are bringing innovative technology solutions to the mining sector. We're excited to continue our work as trusted partners-of-choice, deploying advanced technologies to resolve supply, manufacturing, and sustainability challenges for battery materials."

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

