

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation eased further in June to reach its lowest level in more than one-and-a-half year, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 9.0 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 11.7 percent surge in May.



Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since October 2021, when prices had risen 8.0 percent.



The overall inflation was largely driven by a 17.6 percent rise in utility costs, though slower than the 22.2 percent jump in the prior month.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages also grew notably by 14.4 percent annually in June, while transport costs dropped by 8.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in June versus a 0.2 percent fall in May.



