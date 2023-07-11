Makersite, the leading international SaaS platform offering product lifecycle intelligence for manufacturing teams, announced today the launch of an innovative app to help companies calculate and report the amount of recycled content in their products. The new capability leverages Makersite's global supply chain data and works within the existing platform, making the compliance process accessible, efficient and accurate for modern global regulations including the EU Green Deal initiative, the Packaged Product Waste Regulations (PPWR) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Traditionally, the process of reporting and identifying recycled content in manufacturing products has been fraught with complexity and guesswork. It involved an audit of legal compliance, supplier verification and validation, material due diligence procedures, and minimum recycled content criteria. Often, product teams lack the data needed to accurately report and rely on their biggest suppliers for confidential materials and process information. Aggregating this data for complex products, sometimes containing hundreds of raw materials, is now far simpler.

Makersite's newly launched application and database transform this data aggregation process entirely. With access to over 140 data sources, Makersite streamlines the process using AI and automation, ensuring seamless and accurate calculation, verification and reporting of recycled content within manufactured products. This new capability, coupled with Makersite's existing Scope 3 and automated LCA solutions, simplifies the journey towards sustainability practices and allows organizations to ensure they are not just a strategic goal, but an operational reality for product teams in the US and abroad.

"Around the world, governments are implementing recycled content requirements in order to meet their decarbonization and waste reduction goals. Unfortunately, very few companies have the ability to reliably measure and report on the recycled content of their products. You cannot manage what you can't measure," said Neil D'Souza, Founder and CEO of Makersite. "Our new capability will enable procurement, compliance, and sustainability practitioners to confidently report the amount of recycled content in their products, saving time and resources while ensuring the highest degree of accuracy."

This new feature from Makersite promotes continuous improvement of recycled materials, incentivizes innovation in material recycling processes, and aims to minimize waste sent to landfills. By harnessing AI and automation, Makersite is supporting numerous international brands including Microsoft, Cummins, Vestas and Barco in the development of a more sustainable and responsible manufacturing industry.

About Makersite

Manufacturers face immense pressure to balance innovation, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability while staying compliant with evolving regulations. Makersite's Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform integrates cost, environment, compliance, and supply chain risk data into a single platform, enabling product engineering, procurement, and expert teams to conduct in-depth analyses across sustainability, cost, risk, and regulatory compliance factors simultaneously. As a result, several teams can collaborate effectively, significantly reducing decision-making and analysis time from months to minutes.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Neil D'Souza, the Stuttgart-based company has a team of over 60 employees, comprised of data scientists and sustainability, cost, and compliance experts across Europe and North America. As well as a growing customer base that includes major corporations such as Microsoft, Schaeffler, Cummins, and Vestas. To learn more about how Makersite is bringing product and supply chain data together, visit makersite.io

