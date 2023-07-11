Kindeva Drug Delivery, a global leader in contract drug delivery development and manufacturing services and technology, and H&T Presspart (a division of the Heitkamp Thumann Group), a market leader in respiratory drug delivery systems design, development, and manufacturing, are partnering with Chiesi Group, an international research-focused biopharmaceutical and healthcare group, for the installation of a production line for dose counter (DC) and dose indicator (DI) devices. Combining the specific expertise of each partner, H&T Presspart will manufacture Kindeva Drug Delivery's dose counters under license for Chiesi Group for their pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) portfolio.

This partnership is a continuation of the agreement signed in 2014 between Kindeva Drug Delivery and H&T Presspart to accelerate the growth of Kindeva Drug Delivery's dose counter technology. This technology enhances patient safety by providing real-time information on the remaining doses in inhalers, preventing unexpected shortages. H&T Presspart will expand the cleanroom facilities at their Marsberg, Germany, site to support the dose counter production. As part of this strategic partnership, Chiesi Group will use dose counters in their innovative carbon minimal pMDI portfolio, which uses a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) propellant to minimize the climate impact of the inhalers, while maintaining all the therapeutic options that patients suffering from respiratory diseases need.

David Stevens, global chief commercial officer of Kindeva Drug Delivery, stated: "Kindeva is pleased to extend this strategic partnership as it solidifies our core objective of improving the lives of patients around the world. Kindeva embraces the responsibility it has in ensuring that patients who depend upon our device technology are reliably supplied, and we believe that this innovative supply chain collaboration further underscores this commitment."

Roberto Della Valle, head of global direct procurement of Chiesi Group, added: "Chiesi, with its patient-centric approach, is dedicated to delivering therapeutic solutions that enhance patients' health and quality of life. Collaborating with Kindeva and H&T Presspart exemplifies this commitment, and we are thrilled to take this step forward. By providing an inhaler that reassures patients about the remaining dose count, we aim to enhance their safety and confidence."

Christian Kraetzig, president of H&T Presspart, commented: "With our expertise in device industrialization and manufacturing, this agreement marks another step in our journey to becoming a leading development and contract manufacturing partner in drug delivery devices."

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a global contract development manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. Kindeva Drug Delivery develops and manufactures products across a broad range of complex drug-delivery formats, including injectables (autoinjector, intradermal, microneedle), pulmonary nasal, and transdermal patches. Its service offering spans early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva Drug Delivery serves a global client base from its nine manufacturing and research and development facilities located in the U.S. and U.K.

For more information, please visit www.kindevadd.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi's commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035. With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and counts more than 6,500 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

About H&T Presspart

H&T Presspart is a market leading manufacturer of drug delivery devices and components with more than 50 years' experience and enjoys a worldwide reputation for competence, quality, and innovation in the pharmaceutical market. With more than 30 engineers and scientists, H&T Presspart supports its customers in bringing to market new drug delivery devices. H&T Presspart has 4 European manufacturing sites in Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK and has sales representation in China, India, the U.S.A., and Uruguay.

For more information, please visit www.presspart.com.

