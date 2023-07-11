DJ Boxwind Allies With Exinity Group To Streamline Access To Digital Asset Markets

Chainwire Boxwind Allies With Exinity Group To Streamline Access To Digital Asset Markets 11-Jul-2023 / 12:54 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boxwind London, UK, July 11, 2023 - Exinity Group, the global fintech business dedicated to providing investors with the freedom to succeed in digital markets, announced its entering into a strategic, long-term partnership with Boxwind, the digital exchange platform for cryptocurrency traders. Together, Boxwind and Exinity Group will transform the digital asset trading landscape, empowering ambitious individuals to participate in investing opportunities and explore new asset classes across markets. By combining Boxwind's innovative asset trading technology with Exinity's world-class investing products, the partners will enable a new generation of investors to discover financial freedom and grow their wealth. Boxwind is the creator of a digital asset trading platform, providing hassle-free onboarding, instant spot trading and secure asset storage. It promises to redefine the way users can trade, buy, hold and invest digital assets. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, Boxwind paves the way for individuals to secure their financial future. With its innovative trading and investing products, Exinity Group has emerged as a pivotal player that's revolutionizing access to economic opportunities in developing nations across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. It merges its proprietary trading platforms with original concepts to attract users seeking alternative financial solutions beyond traditional finance. A global wealth engine backed by decades of experience in trading and investment, Exinity is the home of successful retail businesses including Alpari International and ForexTime (FTXM). Its birth can be traced back to the beginnings of the Forex trading industry and the founding of Alpari Group back in 1998. Through its pioneering MetaTrader platform, Alpari rapidly expanded to hold a significant presence in the world's financial markets, joined by its sister brand FXTM in 2011. Together, Exinity's brands have become a force to be reckoned with in the online trading space, trusted by more than two million clients in 180 countries. The integration of Exinity's proprietary technology with Boxwind's novel digital asset trading platform is designed to appeal to a new generation of customers seeking to explore alternative financial solutions beyond traditional products. About Boxwind Boxwind is a digital exchange platform that plans to revolutionise the way users trade, buy and hold cryptocurrency. We provide easy access to digital assets that can empower everyone on their journey to financial freedom. About Exinity Group Exinity Group is a global fintech business dedicated to providing a new generation with the freedom to succeed. From our roots in FX brokerage, we're creating and developing a unique range of innovative trading and investing products, using proprietary platforms and original concepts to attract new customers who want the freedom financial independence can bring - but for whom traditional products don't appeal. Exinity focuses on the developing economies of Asia, the Middle East and Africa, huge markets served by a highly motivated, customer-focused and creative workforce operating out of four strategic centres Contact: Sammy Lloyd marketing@boxwind.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1677607 11-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=c6733e42dc5b856a0c9f66190fb31ce9

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1677607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2023 07:54 ET (11:54 GMT)