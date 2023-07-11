Griffith Foods' Carbon Emission Reduction Goals Validated by Science Based Target Initiative

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Griffith Foods is proud to announce its near-term science-based emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)!

With its Purpose to Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World, Griffith Foods is honored to join the SBTi initiative. By collaborating with other forward-thinking organizations, Griffith Foods is taking swift action to align with the latest climate science recommendations and doing its part to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. The company is leveraging the resources and guidance provided by SBTi to overcome obstacles and facilitate the widespread adoption of these targets. Moreover, Griffith Foods' near-term carbon reduction targets are independently assessed and approved by the SBTi, helping to ensure the credibility and transparency of its efforts.

Kim Frankovich, Global Vice President, Sustainability shares "As a global food product development company, we, together with our growers, suppliers, customers, and industry partners must accelerate lowering emissions in the food supply system, where more than one third of global emissions reside." TC Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer added "With a regenerative mindset, we are on a journey to transform how and what we source. This includes incorporating sustainable system design thinking into our product development processes and helping our employees around the world acquire new capabilities to enable the transition to a world where global emissions are halved by 2030 and net zero emissions is achieved by 2050. Together we will help build sustainable food system networks that restore nature and improve livelihoods."

Griffith Foods' near-term science-based targets approved by the SBTi are:

Commitment to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 50% by fiscal year 2030 from a fiscal year 2020 base year.

Commitment to reduce scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 23% per tonne of product produced by fiscal year 2030 from a fiscal year 2020 base year.

Griffith Foods will soon report their 2022 climate progress, along with progress in Sustainable Sourcing, Health and Nutrition, and Wellbeing and Fulfillment.

For more information on Griffith Foods' Sustainability, visit https://griffithfoods.com/sustainability.

To learn more about The Science Based Targets initiative, visit https://sciencebasedtargets.org.

Griffith Foods is a family-owned global developer and manufacturer of customized food ingredient solutions guided by their Purpose of "We Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World". The company's product capabilities range from seasonings and breading, to marinades and sauces blended to exacting specification that are culturally authentic, taste great and are wholesome. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois USA, Griffith Foods has grown and expanded globally to include a presence in over 30 countries. For more information, visit www.griffithfoods.com.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766866/Griffith-Foods-Carbon-Emission-Reduction-Goals-Validated-by-Science-Based-Target-Initiative-SBTi