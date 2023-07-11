Independent Trading Group (ITG) to Enhance Liquidity of Company Shares Traded on the TSX-V

Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that it has retained Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") as a market maker for its shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Company announced on July 10, 2023, that it would begin trading on the TSX-V as a "Tier 1 Industrial, Technology Issuer" on July 10, 2023, under the ticker symbol "MEEC".

ITG, based in Toronto, Ontario, and a participant on all Canadian trading venues and U.S. exchanges, will provide market making services to trade ME2C Environmental shares on the TSX-V, adhering to regulatory exchange policies to maintain a reasonable, fair market and to enhance the liquidity of the Company's shares.

Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental, commented, "ITG has become the standard in creating a strong market position in Canada, and we are excited to engage them in support of our new listing on the TSX-V. We expect our current long-term Canadian investors to gain considerable value and benefit from ITG's representation as we work to grow our shareholder base across North America and beyond," continued MacPherson.

"Our appointment of ITG is a strategic complement to our Canadian-based management team members, including our retaining Adelaide Capital, an established investor relations firm in Canada, and leadership provided by our new CFO and Director. Strongly entrenched in Canada, we anticipate realizing significant value for our shareholders across North America as we continue to grow our business in other markets and introduce new environmental technologies," concluded MacPherson.

The Company's contract with ITG is for an initial three-month period with automatic monthly extensions thereafter for a monthly fee of $5,000CAD. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation for its services. ITG and ME2C Environmental are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement for ITG's services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group, Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About ME2C® Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C's leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the ability to satisfy continued listing requirements on the TSX-V; the loss of major customers; dependence on availability and retention of key suppliers; changes, or lack of changes, in environmental regulations; risks related to advancements in technologies; lack of diversification in the Company's business; risks related to intellectual property, including the ability to protect intellectual property and the success of the ongoing patent litigation; competition risks; changes in demand for coal as a fuel source for electricity production; ability to retain key personnel; business interruptions as a result of COVID-19; absence of a liquid public market for our common stock; share price volatility; and, the potential that dividends may never be declared. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ME2C Environmental Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME2C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jessica Butt

IR Representative

Adelaide Capital

Direct: 416-844-6202

jessica@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172996