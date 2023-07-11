Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Delota Corp. (CSE: LOTA) ("Delota" or the "Company") an established Canadian vape and cannabis retailer, is pleased to announce the grant of stock options (each an "Option") and restricted share units (each an "RSU") pursuant to the Company's omnibus plan (the "Plan").

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,710,000 Options and an aggregate of 640,000 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.11 per common share, expires four years from the date of grant and vests immediately. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company. Each RSU granted vests immediately. All of the Options and RSUs (and any common shares issuable upon exercise thereof) will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the polices of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Delota Corp.

Delota is an established vape and cannabis retailer that curates and sells vape and nicotine-related products, other smoking cessation products, cannabis products, and accessories where regulations permit. The Company currently operates 28 brick-and-mortar specialty vape stores in Ontario under the 180 Smoke Vape Store banner name, a leading Canada-wide specialty vape e-commerce platform (www.180smoke.ca), and five licensed dispensaries under the Offside Cannabis banner name in Ontario.

For further information, please contact:

Delota Corp.

Cameron Wickham

Executive Vice Chair and CEO

T: (905) 330-1602

E: info@delota.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173066